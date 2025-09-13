Women’s Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” Brings Bold Energy

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” is getting ready to make a splash in 2025. This fresh colorway builds on the long-standing legacy of the Air Jordan 4, one of Tinker Hatfield’s most iconic designs.

Known for its sharp lines, mesh panels, and bold midsole, the silhouette has been a favorite on and off the court since 1989. The “Sierra Red” brings a vibrant twist to the classic shape.

Jordan Brand has often leaned into expressive colorways for women’s releases, giving fans options that stand out while honoring the heritage of the shoe. This pair fits right into that tradition, combining familiar craftsmanship with modern energy.

Michael Jordan first wore the AJ4 during the 1988–89 season, when his performance and signature sneakers began to dominate culture. Since then, the model has become a staple of sneaker history, showing up in both timeless OGs and experimental makeovers.

Its versatility has carried it across decades and audiences. The latest photos highlight the clean build and bold red accents, giving a closer look at what’s ahead.

With its history tied to one of basketball’s greatest eras, the Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” continues the model’s legacy in a fresh way.

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” features a crisp white leather upper with red accents throughout. Bright red details land on the lace wings, tongue branding, midsole, and inner lining.

Cream tones on the leather and outsole add a vintage effect, giving the sneaker a timeless appeal. A visible Air unit provides comfort, while the mesh panels and classic heel tab stay true to the original design.

Red Jumpman logos appear on the heel and outsole, tying the look together. The pair combines heritage style with modern color blocking, creating a standout women’s exclusive release.