Release Date Set For The Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red”

The women’s Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” is set to make its debut in February 2026, and first in-hand images have finally surfaced. This pair keeps the timeless Jordan 4 DNA intact while introducing a bold new colorway that stands out.

With its mix of heritage design and updated style, the "Sierra Red" release is already shaping up as a must-watch drop on next year’s calendar. The Air Jordan 4 first released in 1989. It quickly became one of the most recognizable silhouettes in the entire Jordan lineup.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model was known for its visible Air cushioning, mesh panels, and supportive wings. Over the decades, it’s become a cornerstone in sneaker culture, with countless colorways and collaborations cementing its legacy.

Each new release adds to the story, blending nostalgia with modern trends. The "Sierra Red" looks to carry that tradition forward.

With its crisp design and clean details, the women’s exclusive is another sign of Jordan Brand’s commitment to delivering fresh takes for every audience. The photos highlight what fans can expect when pairs begin hitting shelves early next year.

Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red”

The Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” comes dressed in a pale ivory base with bold red accents throughout. The smooth leather upper sets the tone, while mesh underlays and signature lace wings stay true to the original design.

Hits of Sierra Red appear on the midsole, eyelets, and lining, adding contrast to the clean ivory base. The Jumpman branding stands out on the heel and tongue, finishing off the look with classic Jordan energy.

Below, a visible Air unit delivers comfort while the rubber outsole ensures traction. Together, the color blocking creates a fresh but familiar feel.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Sierra Red” was released on February 7th, 2026 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released.