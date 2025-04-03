Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” Receives Updated Look With Fresh Color Blocking

The Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” colorway is making a return with a clean update to its iconic layout. This time around, the sneaker swaps out the red sole for a sleek black base, bringing a more modern and versatile edge to the design. Nike Air branding also appears on the heels, replacing the traditional Jumpman logo seen on previous iterations. This isn’t the first time Jordan Brand has tapped into nostalgia. The Air Jordan 4 originally released in 1989 and quickly became a fan favorite. With its mesh panels, visible Air unit, and bold support wings, it marked a shift toward performance and style.

The “Flight Club” name adds an extra layer of history, referencing a vintage Nike fan club that connected sneaker lovers with the latest Jordan drops and updates from the man himself. As shown in the photos, the pair delivers a crisp white leather upper, contrasted with black accents on the sole and support wings. Red branding on the tongue and heel offers bold contrast, while the Nike Air heel tab nods to retro Air Jordan models. With these design tweaks, the upcoming version pays tribute to its roots while looking ahead. Expect more details and a release window in the coming months.

The Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” features a white leather upper with crisp mesh side panels. Black accents appear on the sole unit, wings, and eyelets. Red Nike Air branding hits the heels, replacing the classic Jumpman. A red tongue logo pops against the clean build. The updated black outsole replaces the red seen on older versions, modernizing the look while keeping the retro vibes alive.