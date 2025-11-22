Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” Gets An Earlier Release

The Air Jordan 4 Flight Club is set to drop in January after we orginally thought February. The new retailer images give the release a clean early spotlight.

The pair sticks to a simple look, but it does it well. The upper comes in a crisp shade of sail that feels close to the classic "White Cement" without copying it. Black and red details add just enough contrast to tie the shoe back to the Jordan line’s roots.

It is the kind of colorway that turns into an easy everyday pair, which is why people are already watching this one closely. The "Flight Club" theme fits the model too. The Jordan 4 has been tied to basketball and street culture for decades, so bringing back a name with that much history makes sense.

It feels like Nike is stepping back into familiar territory at the start of the year, and this pair has the same versatile appeal that made the silhouette so popular. With these new photos out, interest is only going to grow as release week gets closer.

The images show the shoe from every angle and confirm that the shape, materials, and colors all line up for a strong launch in January.

Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club”

Image via JD Sports UK

The Air Jordan 4 "Flight Club" uses a smooth sail leather upper with matching mesh panels and wings. Black accents hit the midsole, heel tab, and eyelets, giving the shoe a sharp contrast.

Also red details appear on the Jumpman tongue logo and the inner lining. Further the heel features Nike Air branding in black and red.

The outsole combines sail, black, and red to finish the look. The pair keeps the classic Jordan 4 shape while offering a clean mix of neutral and bold tones.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” will be released on January 17th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

Image via JD Sports UK