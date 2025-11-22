Official Look At The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 “Fruits Of Our Labor”

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Fruits Of Our Labor" has a Miami rooted story with a focus on heritage and bold color.

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Fruits Of Our Labor" arrives with a story that's as personal as its colorway. SoleFly has confirmed release details for the Miami-inspired pair, which first drops on December 4th through a special activation at Palacio de Los Jugos during Art Basel.

A wider launch follows on December 5, with pairs also releasing in Mexico and Colombia. The shoe connects directly to SoleFly founder Carlos Prieto's family journey from Cuba to Miami, and the design leans into those roots with its orange and green palette.

This Jordan 3 falls into a long lineage of storytelling-based collaborations. The model has been used time and again as a canvas for place, culture, and identity-related narratives. Here, the Cuban and Miami influences feel very intentional.

The colors reflect produce markets, local flavors, and the idea of work paying off. It’s more than just a nod to history but also a reminder of how sneakers can carry very real family heritage in subtle ways.

Also, SoleFly will kick off its raffle on December 2nd, allowing fans the opportunity for a fair shot at securing a pair. The images show the rich materials, soft tones, and familiar Jordan 3 shape anchoring the entire project.

They set the tone for a deeper look into the details of the shoe as the full rollout begins!

SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 “Fruits Of Our Labor”
solefly-x-air-jordan-3-fruits-of-our-labor-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Fruits Of Our Labor" uses smooth leather, premium suede, and rich color blocking. The upper comes in a clean off white tone that sets the base.

Also green suede wraps the toe and ties into the dark green heel counter. Burnt orange suede covers the back panel and adds a strong contrast. Further the midsole is cream and pairs with a gum outsole that completes the theme.

Green and orange accents fill the gaps. SoleFly branding appears on the heel, blending into the Nike Air logo. Every element feels tied to Miami’s culture and color.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 "Miami" is currently set for December 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released.

solefly-x-air-jordan-3-fruits-of-our-labor-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
solefly-x-air-jordan-3-fruits-of-our-labor-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

