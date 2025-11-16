SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 Unboxing Video Surfaced

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 feels like one of those collabs that actually means something. It’s inspired by working class communities in Florida, the people who keep the state moving but rarely get any shine in sneaker stories.

That idea comes through in the unboxing video too. The whole presentation makes it clear this pair isn’t just about colors and hype. They’re expected to drop in December, and the buzz is already rolling. SoleFly and Jordan Brand have worked together plenty of times, but there’s something about the Air Jordan 3 that always hits different.

The AJ3 changed everything for Jordan Brand back in the late 80s, brought in visible Air, and pretty much kept the entire line alive. The shape still holds up, and it just works so well with suede, leather, and bold blocking.

This collab leans into that in a way that feels natural, not forced. The first time people spotted the shoe was at a Miami Hurricanes game, which instantly grounded the story. Miami culture has been influencing sneakers, music, and sports forever.

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 features white tumbled leather across the upper. Orange suede wraps the heel and extends to the mudguard. Dark green panels land on the midsole and lower eyelets.

The heel tab uses classic Nike Air branding in green. The outsole mixes orange, green, and cream. The tongue includes perforated leather with an orange liner. Eyelets feature both orange and green accents.

The pair comes with a translucent cream dust bag marked with a SoleFly graphic. The box uses bright orange with curved line patterns. The shoe builds a Miami focused story with strong materials and color placement.