Travis Scott Wears New Air Jordan 1 Low In "Shy Pink"

Apr 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Hip hop recording artist and Houston native Travis Scott sits courtside at the Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers game in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Travis Scott wears his Air Jordan 1 Low OG in "Sail/Shy Pink" with soft colors and early buzz around a possible 2026 release.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Sail/Shy Pink" brings a soft, easy mix of cream and light pink to a silhouette that still shapes modern sneaker culture. This clean new look blends mellow tones with subtle hits of color that feel true to Travis’s style.

He just dropped his Fragment Air Jordan 1, and it already seems like he’s lining up another run. This pair looks like it could build real momentum heading into 2026. The Air Jordan 1 Low continues to hold its spot.

People stick with it because it works with almost anything, it fits the pace of daily wear, and the history behind it still matters. Travis Scott helped turn this sneaker into something the whole scene watches closely.

When he steps out in a new pair, things start moving. The "Sail/Shy Pink" colorway follows that pattern. It feels calm but not plain, and it shows how Travis can keep pushing the Jordan 1 without breaking what makes it special.

2026 already looks busy for the Air Jordan line, and early previews only make the chatter louder. The photos show Travis wearing this pair at a park with loose denim and a tan jacket.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail/Shy Pink”

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Sail Shy Pink" features cream leather across the upper. Soft pink hits land on the Swoosh, collar, and outsole edge.

The reversed Swoosh sits on the lateral side. The medial Swoosh keeps the classic shape. The toe box comes in smooth perforated leather. Laces use a matching Sail tone for a clean finish.

The midsole has a slightly aged look. The pink outsole adds contrast without overpowering the design. Travis branding appears on the heel. The pair feels laid back and refined, blending neutral tones with a touch of color.

Originally thought to be cancelled, Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Sail/Shy Pink” will be released next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they are released

