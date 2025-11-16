Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” Steps Into Las Vegas Exclusively

The Air Jordan 11 "Mojave" brings a rich purple look to one of the biggest sneakers in Jordan Brand history. This pair is dropping only in Las Vegas this month, and retailer photos are already out showing what’s on the way.

The timing hits right as city exclusive Jordan 11s start getting attention again, which should make this release even louder for collectors. The Jordan 11 sits in a special spot in both basketball and sneaker culture.

Michael Jordan wore the model during one of his strongest runs, and it turned into a symbol of winning, style, and the shift toward modern performance design. It was a shoe meant for the court, but it also made sense anywhere else, which is why every new colorway is generating a lot of attention.

The "Mojave" colorway doesn’t try too hard. It leans into a deep purple shade that feels tough and clean at the same time. The 11 shape stays familiar, but the mood fits Vegas perfectly without going over the top.

The retailer shots show the suede upper, black rope laces, and a dark midsole that locks everything together. It is the kind of release that long time Jordan 11 fans will be into, especially if they like when the silhouette takes on a new, heavier tone.

Air Jordan 11 “Mojave”

Image via DTLR

This Air Jordan 11 "Mojave" features a full purple suede upper with matching overlays and webbed eyelets. Black rope laces add contrast across the tongue. The heel includes a black Jumpman logo and stitched pull tabs.

The midsole comes in solid black, giving the shoe a grounded base. The outsole uses a dark translucent finish, bringing a subtle glow and traction pattern underneath.

The shape remains classic, with the familiar curved mudguard and padded collar. Every panel sits clean, creating a sleek and unified look. The Mojave feels ready for both the street and the Las Vegas lights.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” will be released on November 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released.