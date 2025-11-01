Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” Brings Desert Vibes To Las Vegas

The Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” joins Jordan Brand’s City Pack lineup, dropping only in Las Vegas on November 22nd, 2025. Inspired by the desert landscapes around the Mojave region, this release captures the calm strength and beauty of the area.

The Air Jordan 11 has always balanced style and power. From its shiny leather beginnings to modern updates, it remains one of Michael Jordan’s most famous sneakers.

The “Mojave” keeps that legacy alive, using high-quality materials and a bold color scheme that feels both tough and clean. Its soft purple nubuck upper gives it a smooth, sun-worn look, while the dark midsole and outsole ground the design.

Small black Jumpman logos and simple lines keep the classic Jordan 11 shape intact. Every part of the shoe ties back to the colors and textures of the desert.

In the new photos, the Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” shows off shades of deep purple and dusty tones that shift nicely in the light. The mix of matte and shiny finishes adds texture, while the pink traction pods bring a small but fun pop of color.

With its limited release and clean design, this drop feels made for both collectors and longtime fans.

Air Jordan 11 "Mojave"

The Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” features a rich purple nubuck upper with smooth overlays and a tonal midsole for balance. Its translucent outsole includes pink traction pods for contrast, while subtle black branding decorates the heel.

The shoe maintains the Jordan 11’s sleek, sculpted shape, with carbon fiber detailing underfoot adding performance structure. Inside, the padded collar and soft lining enhance comfort.

The muted purple tones and minimal design highlight its connection to the desert landscape. Overall, this Las Vegas exclusive pairs understated luxury with signature Jordan craftsmanship.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” will be released on November 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released.