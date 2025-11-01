Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” Brings Desert Vibes To Las Vegas

BY Ben Atkinson 89 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-11-mojave-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” pays tribute to the desert with a rich purple design, releasing exclusively in Las Vegas this November.

The Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” joins Jordan Brand’s City Pack lineup, dropping only in Las Vegas on November 22nd, 2025. Inspired by the desert landscapes around the Mojave region, this release captures the calm strength and beauty of the area.

The Air Jordan 11 has always balanced style and power. From its shiny leather beginnings to modern updates, it remains one of Michael Jordan’s most famous sneakers.

The “Mojave” keeps that legacy alive, using high-quality materials and a bold color scheme that feels both tough and clean. Its soft purple nubuck upper gives it a smooth, sun-worn look, while the dark midsole and outsole ground the design.

Small black Jumpman logos and simple lines keep the classic Jordan 11 shape intact. Every part of the shoe ties back to the colors and textures of the desert.

In the new photos, the Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” shows off shades of deep purple and dusty tones that shift nicely in the light. The mix of matte and shiny finishes adds texture, while the pink traction pods bring a small but fun pop of color.

With its limited release and clean design, this drop feels made for both collectors and longtime fans.

Read More: Kanye West’s Yeezy Collection Just Even Got More Affordable

Air Jordan 11 "Mojave"

The Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” features a rich purple nubuck upper with smooth overlays and a tonal midsole for balance. Its translucent outsole includes pink traction pods for contrast, while subtle black branding decorates the heel.

The shoe maintains the Jordan 11’s sleek, sculpted shape, with carbon fiber detailing underfoot adding performance structure. Inside, the padded collar and soft lining enhance comfort.

The muted purple tones and minimal design highlight its connection to the desert landscape. Overall, this Las Vegas exclusive pairs understated luxury with signature Jordan craftsmanship.

zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Mojave” will be released on November 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released.

Read More: Every Air Jordan Dropping In November 2025

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-november-release-calendar-sneaker-news Sneakers Every Air Jordan Dropping In November 2025 217
air-jordan-11-gamma-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” Unboxing Video Surfaces 11.6K
air-jordan-11-gamma-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers Best Look Yet At The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” 2.7K
Air-Jordan-11-Grand-Finale-Sail-Pearl-Grey-AR0715-110 Sneakers Jordan Brand To End The Year In Style With The "Grand Finale" 11s 6.9K
Comments 0