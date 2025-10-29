Air Jordan 11 “China” Will Be Very Exclusive

The Air Jordan 11 “China” drops this December as an exclusive release that honors Chinese culture through one of Jordan Brand’s most famous sneakers. Made especially for the Chinese market, this limited pair mixes traditional design details with the smooth, modern look of the Air Jordan 11.

First released in 1995, the Air Jordan 11 changed basketball shoes forever. Its shiny patent leather and high-quality build made it stand out both on the court and in everyday style.

Each winter, a new colorway of the Air Jordan 11 takes center stage, but this one stands out for its focus on story and craftsmanship. The “China” edition takes cues from Chinese art and symbols.

Its warm tones and clean textures represent balance and unity, the ideas that fit perfectly with Michael Jordan’s drive for perfection. The shoe also continues Jordan Brand’s tradition of making special drops for local audiences while connecting sneaker fans around the world.

In the latest photos, the Air Jordan 11 “China” shows off a cream-colored upper, brown patent leather, and gold Jumpman branding. Chinese characters appear on the inside tongue, linking the design back to its inspiration.

This drop will be sold only in China, making it one of the most sought-after Air Jordan 11 releases of the year.

The Air Jordan 11 “China” features an off-white woven upper with a smooth brown patent mudguard and gum outsole. Metallic gold accents hit the Jumpman logo and tongue branding, while the translucent sole features dark red traction pods.

The inner tongue displays Chinese characters that emphasize balance and transformation, connecting to the sneaker’s theme. A plush satin liner and white laces complete the look, adding a premium touch.

Exclusive to China, this colorway blends elegance and cultural symbolism, honoring the artistry that defines both Jordan Brand and its global audience.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “China” will be released on December 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.