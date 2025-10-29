Official Look At The Women’s Air Jordan 11 “Pearl”

air-jordan-11-pearl-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The women’s Air Jordan 11 “Pearl” drops this holiday season, blending classic Jordan design with a fresh and luxurious finish.

The women’s Air Jordan 11 “Pearl” is set to make its debut this holiday season, bringing an elegant twist to one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes. Few sneakers carry the same legacy as the Air Jordan 11, a model that blends style and performance like no other.

Its glossy patent leather and smooth lines have made it a yearly favorite, especially during the winter months when Jordan drops new colorways to close out the year. The Air Jordan 11 first released in 1995, it was one of the first basketball shoes to feature patent leather.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it quickly became a cultural symbol both on and off the court. Worn by Michael Jordan during his 72–10 championship season, the silhouette represents peak performance and classic design.

The “Pearl” colorway continues that tradition, offering a fresh take for women who want understated luxury. In the latest photos, the “Pearl” stands out with its soft white upper, glossy patent mudguard, and translucent outsole.

Chrome Jumpman logos add a refined finish, giving the sneaker a jewelry-like glow. Official images are expected in November, and the release will arrive just in time for the holidays.

Air Jordan 11 “Pearl”
air-jordan-11-pearl-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The women’s Air Jordan 11 “Pearl” features a crisp white leather upper with matching patent overlays and a milky translucent sole. The satinfinish on the tongue and laces adds a subtle shimmer. While metallic silver Jumpman branding shines on the heel.

Further inside, plush cushioning and signature Jordan detailing keep the classic comfort intact. A soft cream tint runs through the outsole, creating a clean yet elegant contrast.

The result is a timeless look that balances simplicity and shine, making it a perfect addition to the Air Jordan 11’s legacy of standout holiday releases.

Air Jordan 11 “Pearl” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Pearl” will be released on November 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.

air-jordan-11-pearl-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-11-pearl-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

