A First Look At The Air Jordan 11 “Sneaker School”

The Air Jordan 11 “Sneaker School” takes the iconic silhouette in a new direction, blending design heritage with creative education. This special edition is built around the idea of showing how sneakers come to life, celebrating both the artistry and engineering behind one of Tinker Hatfield’s most legendary designs.

It’s not just another colorway but a concept-driven release that feels part sneaker, part lesson in craftsmanship. The pair introduces playful graphics and details that nod to the construction process.

Think classroom doodles and blueprint-like sketches reimagined for the modern sneaker space. The upper balances black leather with textured overlays, while vibrant pops of neon add contrast. Glow-in-the-dark outsoles take things even further, giving the shoe a unique edge that stands out both in daylight and after dark.

Looking back, the Air Jordan 11 was first introduced in 1995 and instantly changed the perception of basketball sneakers. With its patent leather mudguard, carbon fiber shank, and high-cut design, it became synonymous with performance and luxury.

Michael Jordan wore the model during his return season, cementing it in sneaker history. The photos provided highlight how this “Sneaker School” edition mixes that same iconic DNA with new layers of storytelling.

The Air Jordan 11 “Sneaker School” arrives with a mix of black leather and velvet-like overlays for a textured finish. Pops of lime green hit the tongue branding, heel Jumpman, and translucent outsole, which glows in the dark for a bold twist.

A crisp white midsole sits in between, adding balance to the darker tones. The shoe box itself comes decorated with notebook-style graphics and hand-drawn elements, tying into the classroom theme.

Subtle details, from the carbon fiber midfoot plate to the icy outsole, remind fans of the model’s performance roots while embracing a more playful, experimental edge.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 “Sneaker School” is releasing on October 4th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $185 when they release.