A New Look At The Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air"

The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” puts a fresh spin on one of the most iconic sneakers in Jordan Brand history. Dressed in a rich navy upper with crisp white accents, this upcoming colorway keeps the signature AJ11 look intact while adding subtle touches that set it apart.

Patent leather still wraps the mudguard, but here it’s paired with premium textile overlays for a balanced, modern feel. Since debuting in 1995, the Air Jordan 11 has been a cultural and performance staple.

Worn by Michael Jordan during his first full season back from retirement, it was famously part of the 72-10 Chicago Bulls run. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ11 introduced patent leather to basketball sneakers, redefining what a performance shoe could look like.

Over the years, it’s become a holiday release tradition, with each drop stirring up huge anticipation among sneaker fans. The “Rare Air” edition carries that legacy forward with clean, bold execution.

These latest images show off the shoe’s icy translucent outsole, which pairs perfectly with the navy and white palette. Subtle “Rare Air” branding is on the insoles, giving it a collector’s edge.

The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” features a deep navy mesh and patent leather upper contrasted with white rope laces and an embroidered white Jumpman on the heel. A crisp white midsole sits above an icy blue translucent outsole, adding to the shoe’s sleek appeal.

Inside, premium lining elevates comfort, while “Rare Air” branding appears on the heel tab in place of traditional numbering. Classic AJ11 details remain, from the patent leather shine to the carbon fiber midfoot plate.

This release delivers a sophisticated look while honoring the heritage and design elements that have made the Air Jordan 11 a sneaker icon.