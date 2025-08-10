Oasis x Adidas Spezial Collection Brings Gallagher Brothers’ Style To Life

The Oasis x Adidas Spezial Collection unites two British icons. The drop includes two silhouettes: Noel Gallagher’s Marathon Spezial and Liam Gallagher’s Achille Spezial.

Each pair channels the brothers’ distinctive style while paying tribute to Adidas’ deep archives. Noel’s Marathon Spezial arrives in a blue and white palette with vintage-style suede and nylon, accented by his name on the sidewall.

Liam’s Achille Spezial leans into muted earth tones with a mix of suede and mesh, delivering a retro running shoe aesthetic with his own signature detail. Both pairs capture the casual, football-terrace feel that Oasis helped define during their rise in the ’90s.

The Spezial line itself has always been about reimagining archival Adidas models through a modern lens, keeping the spirit of their era intact. Adidas taps directly into the crossover between Britpop and terracewear, two scenes that have always shared an attitude as much as an aesthetic.

From the photos provided, both shoes stay true to their inspirations while carrying subtle modern refinements. It’s a collection that feels like it could have been worn in the ’90s but fits seamlessly into today’s style rotation.

Oasis x Adidas Achille Spezial

Image via Adidas

Noel Gallagher’s Adidas Marathon Spezial uses a blue nylon base with tonal suede overlays and crisp white stripes. Gold “Noel Gallagher” text appears on the lateral side, and a gum rubber outsole completes the retro vibe.

Liam Gallagher’s Achille Spezial features a soft beige upper with darker suede overlays, cream stripes, and matching laces. The tongue carries a custom Liam Gallagher graphic, while the EVA midsole and gum sole round off the look.

Both pairs mix premium materials with throwback design, reflecting the brothers’ contrasting styles yet shared roots in British street culture and music history.

Oasis x Adidas Achille Spezial

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Oasis x Adidas Achille Spezial will be released on August 16th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.