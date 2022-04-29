Oasis
- MusicKa$hdami "oasis" ReviewKa$hdami's latest release may not be an album of the year contender, but it does show great promise for the young rapper's future. By TeeJay Small
- MusicLiam Gallagher Net Worth 2024: What Is The Oasis Icon Worth?Delve into Liam Gallagher's evolution from Oasis's frontman to a solo artist, marking his indelible impact on the music scene.By Rain Adams
- MusicKehlani Calls Out Noel Gallagher For Saying Harry Styles Isn't A "Real" MusicianThe former Oasis frontman criticized Styles because the superstar got his start on "The X Factor," adding that he doesn't believe Styles writes his own music.By Erika Marie