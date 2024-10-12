Popstar Benny Recruits A Fleet Of Atlanta Femcees For His New Album "Oasis"

This hidden gem of a project has a lot of fun quirks.

"Atlanta is in its female renaissance. All the girls got something to prove — that’s why they can do it better than a lot of the guys." These are the words of Atlanta producer and curator Popstar Benny on his brand-new album, Oasis. He definitely makes a valid point there, especially in the case of this year. Outside of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, they have been the biggest trending topic in hip-hop. To help put more people on to the rising female rap stars in the ATL, the veteran beatmaker (Rod Wave, Kevin Abstract, Destroy Lonely) has brought on an entire roster of them.

Names include Coco, Clair Clair, Vayda, SPOOK, Woo Da Savage, sadboi, and more. If you have heard previous beats from Benny, you know he's not your typical trap maestro. Instead, he likes to incorporate some off-kilter sound effects. Those are all over the 18-minute-long tape and they are bolstered by some of the MC's off-beat flows/deliveries. Princesa 28 on the grimy and alien-like "Britney Spears" is a great example of that. However, "Reverb" with Glorygirl2950 might take the cake in that regard. Overall, it's a tape that doesn't overstay its welcome but is memorable given how some of these songs are demo length. Adding to its weirdness is the fact this project was supposedly recorded by Benny in a treehouse Airbnb in roughly a week.

Oasis - Popstar Benny

Oasis Tracklist: