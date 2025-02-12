Oasis' Noel Gallagher Calls Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show "Absolute Nonsense"

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Not just Jay-Z, Noel Gallagher didn't like Kendrick Lamar's headlining performance either.

Noel Gallagher isn't feeling Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking Super Bowl Halftime Show that occuried on Sunday night, February 9. The former Oasis frontman joined a sea of mixed reactions to the halftime performance. “I had to switch it off. It was absolute nonsense,” Gallagher said during an appearance on TalkSPORT on Tuesday, February 11. “I didn’t watch it all. I just switched it off. There were like 300 people getting out of a car in the first two minutes.”

When asked about his favorite halftime performances, Gallagher admitted he rarely tunes in. “I don’t like the halftime nonsense. It’s usually artists I don’t like,” he said. “I never watch it. I’m not interested.” He also shared his skepticism about music and sports mixing, taking aim at the increasing American influence in European football. “Americans are taking over our sport. They’re taking over the Premier League. They’ll take over the Champions League. Trust me, 20 years from now, it will all be nonsense.”

Noel Gallagher Hates Kendrick Lamar

Despite Gallagher’s disapproval, Lamar’s performance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans shattered records. With 133.5 million viewers, it became the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show in history, surpassing even the game itself, which averaged 126 million viewers. Lamar also made history as the first solo rapper to headline the event. His set featured surprise appearances from SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Serena Williams, adding to the spectacle. While Gallagher may not have been impressed, the numbers—and the cultural impact—tell a different story.

Gallagher's remarks against Kendrick Lamar follows his past remarks against Jay-Z. The tension between Noel Gallagher and Jay-Z dates back to 2008, when Jay-Z was announced as the first hip-hop headliner for Glastonbury Festival. Gallagher, who has long been vocal about his opinions, publicly criticized the booking, arguing that rap music had no place at the traditionally rock-focused festival. During an interview, Gallagher said, "I'm not having hip-hop at Glastonbury. It's wrong. Jay-Z's cool. But Glastonbury has a tradition of guitar music. He’s not right for that." His comments sparked widespread debate about the festival’s musical direction and hip-hop’s place in the mainstream rock scene.

