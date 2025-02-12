Oasis' Noel Gallagher Calls Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show "Absolute Nonsense"

Noel Gallagher isn't feeling Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking Super Bowl Halftime Show that occuried on Sunday night, February 9. The former Oasis frontman joined a sea of mixed reactions to the halftime performance. “I had to switch it off. It was absolute nonsense,” Gallagher said during an appearance on TalkSPORT on Tuesday, February 11. “I didn’t watch it all. I just switched it off. There were like 300 people getting out of a car in the first two minutes.”

When asked about his favorite halftime performances, Gallagher admitted he rarely tunes in. “I don’t like the halftime nonsense. It’s usually artists I don’t like,” he said. “I never watch it. I’m not interested.” He also shared his skepticism about music and sports mixing, taking aim at the increasing American influence in European football. “Americans are taking over our sport. They’re taking over the Premier League. They’ll take over the Champions League. Trust me, 20 years from now, it will all be nonsense.”

Noel Gallagher Hates Kendrick Lamar

Despite Gallagher’s disapproval, Lamar’s performance at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans shattered records. With 133.5 million viewers, it became the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show in history, surpassing even the game itself, which averaged 126 million viewers. Lamar also made history as the first solo rapper to headline the event. His set featured surprise appearances from SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Serena Williams, adding to the spectacle. While Gallagher may not have been impressed, the numbers—and the cultural impact—tell a different story.