Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Sneakers Surge A Huge Resale

BY Ben Atkinson 123 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images via Imagn Images
Lamar’s influence on culture keeps growing.

Kendrick Lamar delivered a powerful performance at Super Bowl LIX, but his impact wasn’t limited to music. While fans focused on his lyrical shots at Drake, sneakerheads locked in on his footwear. Lamar hit the stage in the Nike Air DT Max 96, a bold sneaker originally worn by Deion Sanders in the ‘90s. The black-and-white trainers stood out against his flared-leg jeans and custom leather jacket. As soon as the show ended, sneaker enthusiasts rushed online to learn more.

The hype was real. According to StockX, sales of the Air DT Max 96 skyrocketed by 413% after the performance. The sneaker, known for its aggressive design and midfoot strap, had already built a cult following. But Lamar’s co-sign pushed demand to another level. Retro remakes of the shoe were already highly sought after, but now resale prices are climbing fast. Nike hasn’t announced a re-release, but with this much buzz, fans are hoping for a comeback.

Kendrick Lamar Nikes

Lamar’s sneaker choice wasn’t just about style: it was a bridge between hip-hop, sports, and culture. The Air DT Max 96 is a symbol of dominance, a fitting choice for a rapper engaged in an intense rap battle. Deion Sanders embodied that same competitive energy in both football and baseball. By wearing his signature sneaker, Lamar tapped into a legacy of confidence and greatness. Whether intentional or not, his footwear choice added another layer to his performance.

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest stages in entertainment, and Lamar made every detail count. His outfit, his lyrics, and even his shoes told a story. Sneaker culture thrives on moments like this, where music, sports, and nostalgia collide. The Air DT Max 96 may have been a throwback, but thanks to Kendrick Lamar, it just became a must-have again.

