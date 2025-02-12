Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Sneakers Surge A Huge Resale

Kendrick Lamar delivered a powerful performance at Super Bowl LIX, but his impact wasn’t limited to music. While fans focused on his lyrical shots at Drake, sneakerheads locked in on his footwear. Lamar hit the stage in the Nike Air DT Max 96, a bold sneaker originally worn by Deion Sanders in the ‘90s. The black-and-white trainers stood out against his flared-leg jeans and custom leather jacket. As soon as the show ended, sneaker enthusiasts rushed online to learn more.

The hype was real. According to StockX, sales of the Air DT Max 96 skyrocketed by 413% after the performance. The sneaker, known for its aggressive design and midfoot strap, had already built a cult following. But Lamar’s co-sign pushed demand to another level. Retro remakes of the shoe were already highly sought after, but now resale prices are climbing fast. Nike hasn’t announced a re-release, but with this much buzz, fans are hoping for a comeback.

Kendrick Lamar Nikes

Lamar’s sneaker choice wasn’t just about style: it was a bridge between hip-hop, sports, and culture. The Air DT Max 96 is a symbol of dominance, a fitting choice for a rapper engaged in an intense rap battle. Deion Sanders embodied that same competitive energy in both football and baseball. By wearing his signature sneaker, Lamar tapped into a legacy of confidence and greatness. Whether intentional or not, his footwear choice added another layer to his performance.