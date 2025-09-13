The Nike Air DT Max ‘96 Low “Black/White” Brings Back 90s Energy

The Nike Air DT Max ‘96 Low “Black/White” is officially set to return in summer 2026. The retro trainer, originally linked to Deion Sanders, continues to carry its unmistakable edge.

Known for its aggressive design and bold attitude, the silhouette was built for speed and swagger. This low-top version keeps the essence of the original while offering a sleeker cut. The combination of white leather overlays against a black base creates a striking visual contrast.

Hits of metallic gold add just enough color to highlight key branding details. The visible Air Max cushioning in the heel reinforces its roots as a performance trainer that doubled as a style statement.

Back in the 90s, the Air DT Max ‘96 stood out as one of Nike’s most daring cross-training sneakers. Its jagged overlays and unique personality made it instantly recognizable on and off the field. The low edition captures that same energy but with a slightly more versatile build.

The photos show the classic design language alive and well, right down to the bold Swooshes. Before diving into the finer details, it’s worth noting how this sneaker reflects a golden era of Nike innovation, where sports performance and street style collided to create timeless footwear.

Nike Air DT Max ‘96 Low “Black/White”

The Nike Air DT Max ‘96 Low “Black/White” features a black mesh base with premium white leather overlays and jagged cuts. Also gold mini Swooshes and zig-zag stitching provide bold accents, adding depth to the design.

Further chunky black midsole houses a visible Air Max unit for responsive cushioning and impact support. Pull tabs also appear at both the tongue and heel for easy wear, while the durable outsole offers reliable traction.

The low-cut profile gives the shoe added versatility without losing its 90s edge. Overall, the design strikes a balance between throwback nostalgia and everyday functionality.