Nike Air DT Max ‘96 Low
Sneakers
The Nike Air DT Max ‘96 Low “Black/White” Brings Back 90s Energy
The Nike Air DT Max ‘96 Low “Black/White” returns in summer 2026 with its iconic design and bold cross-training roots.
By
Ben Atkinson
September 13, 2025