Deion Sanders Teases His Next Big Nike Drop

Deion Sanders just gave fans an exclusive look at unreleased colorways of the Nike Air DT Max ’96 and Nike LeBron 21 "Prime 93." These pairs spotlight Sanders’ signature flair, combining bold design with school pride and classic branding.

One standout features a sleek black and gold scheme tied to the Colorado Buffaloes, while another rocks an emerald-toned upper with teal details. A full set of samples shows black, white, yellow, and gold renditions.

And Sanders is leaving it up to fans, he’s asked which colorway should actually release. Sanders is no stranger to sneaker culture. His ‘90s Nike trainers remain iconic, and his energy around the game continues to fuel new designs.

The LeBron 21 "Prime 93" is named in honor of the year Sanders became the only player ever to play in both the NFL and MLB in the same day. His crossover appeal and confidence have long made him a Nike favorite. That legacy is alive and well here.

The latest images show pairs lined up on turf, from metallic gold finishes to clean teal midsoles. While nothing is locked in yet, the interest is definitely building. Fans will just have to wait and see which pair makes it to shelves.

A Closer Look At Deion Sanders’ Latest Nike Samples

The new batch of Nike Air DT Max ’96 and LeBron 21 "Prime 93" samples cover a wide spectrum. One pair boasts metallic gold overlays, a black base, and reflective "NIKE" straps across the forefoot.

The teal colorway brings back ‘90s flair with sharp contrasts and loud branding. Both pairs feature "Prime Time" logos on the tongue, adding that signature Deion flair. Some uppers are mesh, while others use leather and suede.