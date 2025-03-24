Every Colorway Of The Nike Air DT Max '96 Deion Sanders Just Teased

Deion Sanders and Nike are back in sync, and this time it’s loud. The Nike Air DT Max 96, one of the most iconic football trainers of the '90s, is resurfacing in a wave of unreleased colorways. Coach Prime recently gave fans a look at the revamped pairs via social media, and sneakerheads have been buzzing since. Each colorway seems to capture a different part of Sanders’ larger-than-life persona—from gritty dominance on the field to off-field charisma. Whether you love the original silhouette or just appreciate bold retro looks, this is a collection worth watching.

The standout pair from the bunch is a black and yellow combo that bleeds confidence. With rich mustard leather overlays over black tumbled leather, this version screams energy. It's the kind of colorway that makes a statement before you even lace it up. Not far behind is a crisp white and gold edition. It features neutral grey accents along the midsole and paneling, balanced out by a metallic Swoosh that adds just enough pop. Both colorways feel modern without abandoning the DT Max 96’s gritty DNA. The signature strap remains intact, giving each pair that aggressive lockdown look fans still love.

Nike Air DT Max ’96

Image via Deion Sanders

Things get even more interesting with the white and gold fade pair. Starting with a clean white base, yellow flames melt downward into a blacked-out sole. It feels like a nod to Coach Prime’s alma mater but works just as well for anyone who just wants something loud. Another offering keeps it understated with an all-black build and white laces. Hints of gold near the Swoosh keep it on brand without overdoing it. Each pair manages to say something different, while still fitting under the same bold umbrella that defines Sanders’ legacy.

Nike Air DT Max ’96

The final two colorways round out the set with cooler tones. One pair leans into a layered white and grey combination, perfect for everyday wear with just a hint of flair. The other goes full tonal grey, giving the Air DT Max 96 a minimalist spin for the first time. Subtle gold Swooshes still tie everything back to the Prime Time persona. Check out all the photos above for a closer look. Nike has yet to confirm release details, but the comeback looks promising. Whether you're here for the nostalgia or just vibing with the energy, this drop is one to watch.

Image via Deion Sanders