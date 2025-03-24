Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” Also Goes By "True Red"

The Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” colorway embodies a pivotal moment in basketball history. Known for its connection to Michael Jordan’s dominant 1997-1998 season, this silhouette remains a fan favorite. Its sleek look, inspired by a panther’s paw, brought new energy to Jordan Brand’s lineup. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 13 marked the last signature model MJ wore during a championship run. Over the years, the “Chicago” colorway has made multiple comebacks. Each drop brings nostalgia and excitement. The clean white leather upper paired with bold red suede panels and black accents speaks for itself. This combination became iconic thanks to its performance on court and presence off it. It is a true blend of function and flair.

MJ laced these up during his final season with the Bulls. That fact alone gives this release a sense of gravity. Sneakerheads and hoops fans alike view the “Chicago” as a must-have in any collection. Now, official photos of the upcoming pair are here. The crisp materials and timeless color blocking shine through. From the holographic eye to the padded collar, every detail pays tribute to the original. Scroll through the shots above and get a closer look at what’s to come.

Air Jordan 13 “Chicago”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” features white leather uppers, bright red suede overlays, and black midsoles. A green hologram nods to the panther eye inspiration. Black Jumpman logos hit the tongue. The outsole mimics a paw print. It all rides atop a white and red rubber sole for traction and style. This retro release stays true to the original 1998 design.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 13 “Chicago” will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Nike