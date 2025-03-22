Air Jordan 13 “He Got Game” Cancelled Ahead of 2026 Drop

The Air Jordan 13 “He Got Game” colorway will no longer release as expected. This is a major shift for fans anticipating the return of one of the most iconic Jordans in the lineup. The pair has a long legacy, tied not only to Michael Jordan’s late Chicago years but also to the 1998 Spike Lee film where Denzel Washington’s character wore the model. Originally debuting in 1997, the Air Jordan 13 was designed by Tinker Hatfield and inspired by a black panther. The shoe was built for Jordan’s explosive style of play. It featured cutting-edge tech for the time, including a carbon fiber shank plate and Zoom Air cushioning.

The “He Got Game” nickname didn’t come until years later, when sneakerheads made the connection to the film. Its white leather upper, black suede overlays, and red outsole made it instantly recognizable on and off the court. That distinct green hologram and paw-like sole gave it standout identity. Over the years, the colorway has returned multiple times, each release carrying weight among Jordan fans. This time around, it won’t see shelves. The cancellation is official. The images give a closer look at what could have been. For now, it remains a moment of what-if for fans of the 13.

Air Jordan 13 “He Got Game”

The Air Jordan 13 “He Got Game” features a white tumbled leather upper with black suede overlays for contrast. The signature green hologram eye remains intact. Red details on the outsole bring classic Jordan energy. A black tongue with red Jumpman branding finishes the upper. The paw-shaped sole and carbon fiber plate round out the look. A staple of Jordan history, now shelved indefinitely.