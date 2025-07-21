Jordan Brand Resurrects The Air Jordan 13 “He Got Game”

The Air Jordan 13 “He Got Game” is back, and it's sticking to its roots. First seen on the feet of Denzel Washington in the 1998 Spike Lee film He Got Game, this colorway has become a staple in Jordan Brand history.

Now, after early rumors of cancellation, the pair is officially confirmed to release in Summer 2026. What makes this shoe so iconic is more than just its screen time. The design speaks for itself.

A crisp white leather upper, bold black overlays, and subtle red accents create one of the cleanest and most versatile looks in the Jordan lineup. It’s a true representation of the late ‘90s era, both on and off the court.

The Air Jordan 13 was originally designed by Tinker Hatfield and inspired by a black panther, with paw-like soles and a holographic “cat eye” near the heel. Michael Jordan wore the 13s during his final season with the Bulls, adding to the sneaker’s legendary status.

It's one of those models that feels timeless. From the on-foot photos provided, it’s clear this release aims to stay true to the original. Fans of the silhouette and the film will appreciate the familiar shape, textures, and colorblocking.

This one’s a must-watch as we head into 2026.

Air Jordan 13 “He Got Game”

This version of the Air Jordan 13 “He Got Game” features a white tumbled leather upper with black leather wrapping the toe. Also, black suede panels form the base, extending across the midsole for a balanced contrast.

Red branding pops on the tongue, while the outsole adds just enough color without overpowering the design. Further, the iconic holographic jewel remains on the heel, bringing back that panther eye detail. Classic perforations line the collar.

The shoe rides on a sculpted midsole with white pods and red touches underneath. It’s a faithful return of a colorway that helped define late-‘90s sneaker culture.