Air Jordan 13 "He Got Game" Set For A 2026 Comeback

BY Ben Atkinson 266 Views
Air-Jordan-13-He-Got-Game-2026-Release-Info
Image via Jordan Brand
This classic will never go out of style.

The Air Jordan 13 “He Got Game” is making a long-awaited return. Jordan Brand is bringing back this classic in 2026, years its last release. This sneaker is one of the most iconic Air Jordan 13 colorways, forever linked to basketball and pop culture. Its name comes from Spike Lee’s 1998 film He Got Game, where Denzel Washington’s character picks up a fresh pair. That scene cemented the shoe’s legacy, making it a must-have for collectors. Fans have been asking for a re-release, and Jordan Brand is finally delivering. While official details are still limited, sneakerheads can expect the pair to stay true to its original design.

The combination of white, black, and red remains timeless. It’s a shoe that blends nostalgia with performance, appealing to both old-school Jordan fans and a new generation. Beyond the courts, the He Got Game Air Jordan 13 represents a moment in sneaker history. Its connection to the film, Michael Jordan’s career, and the sneaker culture of the late ’90s makes it special. Whether worn casually or as a statement piece, this sneaker holds deep significance. With a 2026 release on the horizon, anticipation is already building. Jordan Brand continues to honor its legacy, and the return of this classic proves that some sneakers never go out of style.

"He Got Game" Air Jordan 13

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole and white midsole. Additionally, the uppers are constructed from white leather, highlighted by a large black details. Further, the classic green eye is featured near the sock liner. Matching the sole, red Jordan branding is on the tongues and adds a small pop of color.

Kicks On FIre reports that the Air Jordan 13 “He Got Game” will be released in the spring of 2026, potentially March. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

