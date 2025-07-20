Air Jordan 40 “Dusty Rose” Officially Unveiled

air-jordan-40-dusty-rose-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 40 "Dusty Rose" gets an official reveal with bold design choices and eye-catching pink details.

The Air Jordan 40 “Dusty Rose” adds a bold twist to Jordan Brand’s latest performance silhouette. Official images just dropped, and they spotlight the model in a sleek all-pink colorway that’s hard to ignore.

While the design feels futuristic, the roots run deep. This is, after all, the 40th flagship shoe in a line that changed basketball sneakers forever. The Air Jordan legacy began in 1985 with the AJ1, but the performance side of the brand has quietly evolved through decades of innovation.

The AJ40 continues that tradition. Built for speed and support, it carries the torch from the Air Jordan 38 and 39, blending lightweight construction with bold, aggressive styling. Each new number pushes the envelope. That’s always been the Jordan way.

Though the retro line often steals the spotlight, Jordan Brand still takes its performance models seriously. The "Dusty Rose" colorway helps the AJ40 stand out in a crowded field of hoop shoes. It’s not subtle, but that’s the point.

The official photos say it all with sleek patent leather, muted suede accents. Also, a diamond-shaped heel with translucent detailing. It's perfect for those who like their performance sneakers with personality.

Air Jordan 40 “Dusty Rose”
air-jordan-40-dusty-rose-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 40 “Dusty Rose” features a monochromatic pink upper split between glossy patent leather and soft suede. Black rope laces provide contrast across the tongue, which displays a tonal Jumpman logo.

The midsole comes in a matte pink finish, while the outsole adds a darker edge with black traction zones. At the heel, translucent triangle panels house Nike Air branding over a layered gradient.

The heel padding features a debossed 40 logo. Inside, perforated lining adds breathability. From front to back, every inch of the AJ40 is built with detail and precision.

Air Jordan 40 “Dusty Rose” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 40 “Dusty Rose” will return on September 20th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they drop.

air-jordan-40-dusty-rose-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-40-dusty-rose-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

