Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” Delayed But Still Worth The Wait

BY Ben Atkinson 88 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-40-bordeaux-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” was delayed past its October release but remains one of this year’s most anticipated Jordan drops.

The Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” was set to drop in October but seems to have been pushed back to later this year. The newest model in Jordan Brand’s main lineup pulls ideas from the past while bringing in a fresh design for the next wave of performance sneakers.

Every numbered Air Jordan tells its own story, and the AJ40 keeps that going. After the Air Jordan 39’s futuristic look, this model keeps pushing forward while staying true to the legacy that began with Michael Jordan’s first shoe in 1985.

Each generation has mixed sport and style, and the “Bordeaux” colorway keeps that same formula with a smooth, modern touch. The “Bordeaux” version stands out with its deep color and soft texture, paying tribute to a shade that’s been part of Jordan history for decades.

The name brings back memories of classics like the Air Jordan 7, one of the most loved colorways ever. With its clean shape and premium build, the AJ40 looks ready to take the series into its next phase.

The Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” shows off plush suede in dark purple, with matching midsoles and laces. The sculpted heel and sleek profile highlight Jordan Brand’s focus on progress. Even with the delay, this release already feels like one of the year’s standouts.

Read More: LeBron James And Nike Reimagine The Air Force 1 For "NYC"

Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” 
air-jordan-40-bordeaux-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” comes dressed in smooth suede across the upper, finished in deep purple tones. The design features sleek lines and a modern build that mirrors past Air Jordan models while pushing the silhouette forward.

A dark maroon midsole complements the look, while the sculpted heel adds a futuristic touch. The quilted tongue and smooth inner lining offer comfort and luxury.

Jordan branding appears subtly on the heel and tongue, tying the design together. With its blend of performance and lifestyle appeal, the AJ40 “Bordeaux” continues the series’ tradition of innovation and bold color choices.

Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” Release Date

Highsnobiety reports that the Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” is going to drop on November 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

air-jordan-40-bordeaux-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar: Who Has The Better Sneaker Collabs?

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-40-bordeaux-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 40 To Drop In Luxury “Bordeaux” Colorway 568
Air-Jordan-14-Golf-Bordeaux-IB1828-100-2025 Sneakers Air Jordan 14 Golf “Bordeaux” Brings Luxury to the Course 545
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Jordan Spizike Low “Bordeaux” Officially Revealed 701
Jordan-1-High-Golf-Bordeaux-Official-Release-Date1 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Bordeaux" Official Release Date 841
Comments 0