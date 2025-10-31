Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” Delayed But Still Worth The Wait

The Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” was set to drop in October but seems to have been pushed back to later this year. The newest model in Jordan Brand’s main lineup pulls ideas from the past while bringing in a fresh design for the next wave of performance sneakers.

Every numbered Air Jordan tells its own story, and the AJ40 keeps that going. After the Air Jordan 39’s futuristic look, this model keeps pushing forward while staying true to the legacy that began with Michael Jordan’s first shoe in 1985.

Each generation has mixed sport and style, and the “Bordeaux” colorway keeps that same formula with a smooth, modern touch. The “Bordeaux” version stands out with its deep color and soft texture, paying tribute to a shade that’s been part of Jordan history for decades.

The name brings back memories of classics like the Air Jordan 7, one of the most loved colorways ever. With its clean shape and premium build, the AJ40 looks ready to take the series into its next phase.

The Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” shows off plush suede in dark purple, with matching midsoles and laces. The sculpted heel and sleek profile highlight Jordan Brand’s focus on progress. Even with the delay, this release already feels like one of the year’s standouts.

Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” comes dressed in smooth suede across the upper, finished in deep purple tones. The design features sleek lines and a modern build that mirrors past Air Jordan models while pushing the silhouette forward.

A dark maroon midsole complements the look, while the sculpted heel adds a futuristic touch. The quilted tongue and smooth inner lining offer comfort and luxury.

Jordan branding appears subtly on the heel and tongue, tying the design together. With its blend of performance and lifestyle appeal, the AJ40 “Bordeaux” continues the series’ tradition of innovation and bold color choices.

Highsnobiety reports that the Air Jordan 40 “Bordeaux” is going to drop on November 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.