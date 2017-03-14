Bordeaux
- SneakersAir Jordan 37 "Bordeaux" Revealed: Release DetailsThe Air Jordan 37 is already a huge hit.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTop 5 Air Jordan 7 Colorways Of All TimeThe Air Jordan 7 turned 30 years old in 2022.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "Bordeaux" Gets Official ImagesThis new Air Jordan 1 will be dropping in a couple of weeks from now.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "Bordeaux" Coming Soon: PhotosThe Air Jordan 1 "Bordeaux" release is just a couple of weeks away.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 6 "Bordeaux" Slated To Drop Soon: Official PhotosFans have been waiting on this new Air Jordan 6 colorway. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 6 "Bordeaux" Rumored Release Date RevealedA classic Air Jordan 7 colorway is coming to the Air Jordan 6.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Bordeaux" Receives New Release DetailsA new Air Jordan 1 High OG is dropping in the Fall.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "Bordeaux" Drops In 2021: First LookYou can't go wrong with another Air Jordan 1 colorway.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 6 "Bordeaux" Rumored For 2021: First LookThe Air Jordan 6 "Bordeaux" is a new take on a classic Jumpman model.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj's Concert Woes: 4 Euro Venues Prep Emergency "Power Source"6 of the remaining venues on the "Nicki WRLD" cannot assure the Barbies of a foolproof concert experience. By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Cancels Bordeaux Concert, Fans Angrily Chant: "Cardi B, Cardi B!"Nicki Minaj is dealing with major technical difficulties on her European tour.By Devin Ch
- SneakersThree Air Jordan 7 Lows Releasing In SeptemberOfficial images of the upcoming trio of Air Jordan 7 Lows.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAir Jordan 7 Low "Bordeaux" Coming Soon: Official Images"Bordeaux" Air Jordan 7s releasing in low-top form.By Kyle Rooney
- Sneakers"Bordeaux" Air Jordan 12 To Release This WeekendEverything you need to know about this weekend's AJ12 release.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersBurgundy Suede “Bordeaux” Air Jordan 12s Rumored To ReleaseBordeaux 12s?By Kyle Rooney