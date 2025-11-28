Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux” Release Date Set

air-jordan-14-golf-nrg-bordeaux-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan 14 Golf "Bordeaux" drops soon with premium materials, Bordeaux accents, and now there's official photos.

The Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG "Bordeaux" is arriving just in time for players looking to upgrade their look on the course. The official photos are out, and the pair looks good from every angle.

Jordan Brand has been pushing its golf lineup hard, and this release shows how serious that effort has become. The design brings luxury details to a performance build, giving golfers a shoe that works on the fairway and still carries real Jordan DNA.

The upper uses a quilted white leather that stands out right away. It brings a high-end feel that mirrors some of the premium lifestyle Jordans from recent years. Black leather panels wrap the toe and midfoot to balance the look, while the "Bordeaux" accents give the shoe its name.

The tongue tag uses gold details that elevate the entire presentation. Everything feels clean and intentional. The outsole features golf spikes that are built for stability during swings. The build also keeps the familiar Ferrari-inspired shape that made the original Air Jordan 14 iconic.

This pair drops in a few days and should move fast. Golf fans and collectors will both have their eyes on it, especially with how strong the early images look.

Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux”
air-jordan-14-golf-nrg-bordeaux-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG "Bordeaux" features a quilted white leather upper with a premium look. Black leather sits on the toe and sides for contrast.

Burgundy accents appear near the heel and on the lining. Gold branding on the tongue and heel adds a classy touch. The shoe keeps the classic 14 shape with its sharp lines and aerodynamic build.

Further, a spiked outsole sits underneath for grip on the course. The mix of white, black, and Bordeaux works well and gives the shoe a clean feel. It looks stylish while still being built for real golf performance.

Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux” will be released on December 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $235 when they drop.

air-jordan-14-golf-nrg-bordeaux-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-14-golf-nrg-bordeaux-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

