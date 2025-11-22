Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux” Merges Luxury And Performance

The Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG "Bordeaux" brings a fresh take to one of Michael Jordan’s most unique silhouettes. The new colorway lands later this year and gives the 14 a full golf-ready build while keeping the car inspired look that sets this model apart.

The 14 has always carried a different kind of energy in the lineup. It feels fast. It feels sharp. It feels like a reminder of MJ closing out games with complete confidence. Seeing it show up on the course adds another chapter to its story.

Jordan Brand has pushed golf sneakers hard over the last few seasons. The 1s and 4s have gotten most of the attention, but the 14 fits this space in its own way. The low profile shape works well on turf. The padded collar and tongue add comfort during long rounds.

The "Bordeaux" accents also nod to a fan favorite shade from the original basketball line, which gives the pair instant familiarity. It is the kind of update that catches both golfers and collectors at the same time. The photos above show the quilted panels, premium touches, and the upgraded traction.

The look blends performance with nostalgia. It sets up a deeper dive into the design choices and the technical upgrades once the release date gets closer.

Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG "Bordeaux" has a quilted white leather upper with a soft sheen. Black leather panels wrap the toe and midfoot. The Jumpman shield sits on the side with a Bordeaux backdrop.

Gold hits appear on the heel branding and tongue script. The collar uses a plush quilted lining that adds comfort during long rounds. The midsole keeps the 14’s signature sculpted shape.

The outsole features golf spikes for good traction. Small bordeaux accents appear near the heel and offer a clean contrast. The shoe blends luxury detailing with a functional golf build.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 14 Golf NRG “Bordeaux” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $235 when they drop.

Image via Nike