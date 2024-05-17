Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS “Bordeaux” Release Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS is set to debut in a stunning "Bordeaux" colorway. This upcoming release features a sail base, complemented by Bordeaux and black leather overlays. The combination creates a striking and stylish look. The sail base offers a clean and classic backdrop, allowing the Bordeaux and black accents to stand out. The rich Bordeaux overlays add a touch of sophistication and depth to the design. Black leather details enhance the overall contrast, making the colorway visually appealing. The Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS retains the iconic elements of the original silhouette.

The perforated toe box ensures breathability. The Nike Swoosh, in black leather, runs along the sides, adding a signature touch. Comfort is a key feature of this sneaker. The cushioned midsole offers excellent support for everyday wear. The rubber outsole provides durability and traction, making it suitable for various activities. This "Bordeaux" colorway is perfect for those looking to add a versatile and stylish pair to their collection. Its blend of classic and contemporary elements makes it a standout choice. Stay tuned for the release of the Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS "Bordeaux."

"Bordeaux" Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a Bordeaux rubber sole and a sail midsole. The uppers are made up of a sail leather base, with black and Bordeaux leather overlays. Also, the Swoosh is black leather with a black Wings logo above. The insoles of the sneaker are also Bordeaux and feature a Jordan Jumpman logo. This sneaker is a WMNS exclusive, so only women's sizing will be available when they are released.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS “Bordeaux” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

