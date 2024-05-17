Jordan Spizike Low “Anthracite” Drop Details: Photos

Image via Nike

Check out the new black and grey Spizike Low.

The Jordan Spizike Low is gearing up for a striking release with its upcoming "Anthracite" colorway. This new edition features an all-black color scheme with subtle anthracite grey details. The combination creates a sleek and modern look. Further, the Spizike Low is known for blending elements from classic Jordan models, including the 3, 4, 5, and 6. This hybrid design offers a unique aesthetic and pays homage to the brand's rich history. The upper is crafted from premium black leather, ensuring durability and a luxurious feel. Mesh panels are incorporated for enhanced breathability and texture.

The visible Air-Sole unit in the heel provides cushioning, making each step comfortable and supported. The rubber outsole ensures excellent traction, making it suitable for various activities. The "Anthracite" colorway is versatile, fitting seamlessly into both casual and athletic wardrobes. Its timeless design makes it a staple piece for any collection. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds among sneaker enthusiasts eager to add this sleek pair to their lineup. In summary, the Jordan Spizike Low "Anthracite" is poised to be a standout addition.

"Anthracite" Jordan Spizike Low

Image via Nike

A rubber sole in black and a midsole in anthracite grey create the base of the sneakers. Further, the midsole houses an air bubble beneath the heels. Also, the uppers are crafted from black material, accented with anthracite suede overlays. Next, black mesh lines the sides, while black elegantly finishes the design. Red accents make an appearance on lace locks, the tongue, and heels. Finally, the tongues showcase the Jordan logo in red.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Spizike Low “Anthracite” will be released sometime in the fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

