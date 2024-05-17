Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Official Photos Revealed

BYBen Atkinson65 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” .004
Image via Nike

Official photos of this big release are here.

The Air Jordan 4, a key silhouette in Michael Jordan's footwear line, is set to make a splash with its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway this summer. This eagerly anticipated release features the classic sneaker adorned in a striking mix of white and green accents. Known for its legendary design and versatile performance, the Air Jordan 4 remains a beloved favorite among sneaker fans globally. The "Oxidized Green" version adds a fresh, dynamic touch to its timeless aesthetic.

The enduring popularity of the Air Jordan 4 is due to its mid-top build, offering exceptional support and comfort for various activities. The pair is enhanced with visible Air cushioning in the sole, providing a responsive feel with each step. This makes it a versatile option for both casual wear and athletic pursuits. As the summer release date approaches, anticipation grows among sneaker enthusiasts eager for the "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4. Overall, featuring a clean design and an eye-catching color scheme, this iteration is poised to be a standout addition.

Read More: Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Varsity Purple” First Look

“Oxidized Green” Air Jordan 4

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a gray rubber sole paired with a cream midsole, providing a sleek foundation. Further, the base and overlays are crafted from white leather, ensuring a clean and sophisticated look. Also, Oxidized Green accents highlight the support wings, midsole, and heel, adding a unique touch. Green branding on the tongue and heels completes the design. Overall, the result is a captivating blend of green and white, making this pair a standout choice.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" will be released on July 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “White” Releases Next Spring

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Receives More Detailed Photos1.8K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Receives On-Foot Look20.8K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Gets An In-Hand Look16.5K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Gets A First Look37.4K