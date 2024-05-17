Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Official Photos Revealed

The Air Jordan 4, a key silhouette in Michael Jordan's footwear line, is set to make a splash with its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway this summer. This eagerly anticipated release features the classic sneaker adorned in a striking mix of white and green accents. Known for its legendary design and versatile performance, the Air Jordan 4 remains a beloved favorite among sneaker fans globally. The "Oxidized Green" version adds a fresh, dynamic touch to its timeless aesthetic.

The enduring popularity of the Air Jordan 4 is due to its mid-top build, offering exceptional support and comfort for various activities. The pair is enhanced with visible Air cushioning in the sole, providing a responsive feel with each step. This makes it a versatile option for both casual wear and athletic pursuits. As the summer release date approaches, anticipation grows among sneaker enthusiasts eager for the "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4. Overall, featuring a clean design and an eye-catching color scheme, this iteration is poised to be a standout addition.

“Oxidized Green” Air Jordan 4

These sneakers feature a gray rubber sole paired with a cream midsole, providing a sleek foundation. Further, the base and overlays are crafted from white leather, ensuring a clean and sophisticated look. Also, Oxidized Green accents highlight the support wings, midsole, and heel, adding a unique touch. Green branding on the tongue and heels completes the design. Overall, the result is a captivating blend of green and white, making this pair a standout choice.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" will be released on July 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

