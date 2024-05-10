Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Receives More Detailed Photos

The Air Jordan 4, an emblematic silhouette in Michael Jordan's footwear lineage, is poised to make a striking entrance with its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway that will drop this summer. This highly awaited launch sees the timeless sneaker adorned in a captivating blend of white and green accents. Renowned for its legendary design and versatile performance, the Air Jordan 4 maintains its status as a cherished favorite among sneaker aficionados worldwide. The "Oxidized Green" rendition infuses a dynamic flair into its enduring aesthetic.

The enduring appeal of the Air Jordan 4 can be credited to its mid-top build, which delivers exceptional support and comfort for wearers across various activities. The pair is enhanced with visible Air cushioning in the sole. Each step provides a responsive feel, making it a versatile choice for both casual wear and athletic endeavors. With the summer release date drawing near, anticipation mounts among sneaker enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the arrival of the "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4. Boasting a clean design and captivating color palette, this iteration promises to be a standout addition.

“Oxidized Green” Air Jordan 4

With a gray rubber sole and cream midsole, these shoes offer a sleek foundation. The sneakers are crafted with white leather for the base and overlays, while Oxidized Green accents adorn the support wings, midsole, and heel. Also, completing the look, green branding is featured on the tongue and heels. The overall result is a captivating blend of green and white, making this pair a standout choice.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" will be released on July 13th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

