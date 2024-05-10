Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Receives More Detailed Photos

BYBen Atkinson354 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen
SPAIN - 2021/08/06: In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This is shaping up to be a huge release.

The Air Jordan 4, an emblematic silhouette in Michael Jordan's footwear lineage, is poised to make a striking entrance with its upcoming "Oxidized Green" colorway that will drop this summer. This highly awaited launch sees the timeless sneaker adorned in a captivating blend of white and green accents. Renowned for its legendary design and versatile performance, the Air Jordan 4 maintains its status as a cherished favorite among sneaker aficionados worldwide. The "Oxidized Green" rendition infuses a dynamic flair into its enduring aesthetic.

The enduring appeal of the Air Jordan 4 can be credited to its mid-top build, which delivers exceptional support and comfort for wearers across various activities. The pair is enhanced with visible Air cushioning in the sole. Each step provides a responsive feel, making it a versatile choice for both casual wear and athletic endeavors. With the summer release date drawing near, anticipation mounts among sneaker enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the arrival of the "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan 4. Boasting a clean design and captivating color palette, this iteration promises to be a standout addition.

Read More: Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Masterpiece” Returning In 2025

“Oxidized Green” Air Jordan 4

With a gray rubber sole and cream midsole, these shoes offer a sleek foundation. The sneakers are crafted with white leather for the base and overlays, while Oxidized Green accents adorn the support wings, midsole, and heel. Also, completing the look, green branding is featured on the tongue and heels. The overall result is a captivating blend of green and white, making this pair a standout choice.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Oxidized Green" will be released on July 13th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome "Asparagus" Gets A First Look

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Gets An In-Hand Look15.3K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Receives On-Foot Look20.7K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Gets A First Look37.4K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersAir Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” Gets More Detailed Images5.7K