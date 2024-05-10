Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome "Asparagus" Gets A First Look

Get ready to ride the wave of skate culture with the highly anticipated collaboration between Nike Dunk Low and Japanese professional skateboarder, Yuto Horigome. Fresh off his historic gold medal win in the inaugural Olympic men's street event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Horigome brings his unique style and influence to the world of sneakers with the new "Asparagus" colorway. Further, the Nike Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome collaboration features a striking combination of green and tan shades. Overall, it's inspired by Horigome's love for street skateboarding and his Japanese heritage.

The collaboration between Nike Dunk Low and Yuto Horigome celebrates the intersection of skate culture and sneaker culture, blending style and performance seamlessly. Whether you're hitting the streets on your skateboard or simply stepping out in style, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and make a statement wherever you go. Overall, with its premium construction and attention to detail, the Nike Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome collaboration is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and skateboarders alike.

“Asparagus” Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a dark green speckled rubber sole and a white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a tan suede base with green suede overlays. Further, a green leather Swoosh adorns the sides with Yuto Horigome’s feather logo. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive color scheme that is certainly similar to asparagus.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome "Asparagus" will be released next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

