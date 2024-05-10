Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome "Asparagus" Gets A First Look

X Games California 2023 - Day Three
VENTURA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Yuto Horigome of Japan looks on during the Men's Skateboard Street Final during the X Games California 2023 on July 23, 2023 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The skateboarding phenom is getting a signature shoe.

Get ready to ride the wave of skate culture with the highly anticipated collaboration between Nike Dunk Low and Japanese professional skateboarder, Yuto Horigome. Fresh off his historic gold medal win in the inaugural Olympic men's street event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Horigome brings his unique style and influence to the world of sneakers with the new "Asparagus" colorway. Further, the Nike Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome collaboration features a striking combination of green and tan shades. Overall, it's inspired by Horigome's love for street skateboarding and his Japanese heritage. 

The collaboration between Nike Dunk Low and Yuto Horigome celebrates the intersection of skate culture and sneaker culture, blending style and performance seamlessly. Whether you're hitting the streets on your skateboard or simply stepping out in style, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and make a statement wherever you go. Overall, with its premium construction and attention to detail, the Nike Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome collaboration is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and skateboarders alike. 

“Asparagus” Yuto Horigome x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a dark green speckled rubber sole and a white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a tan suede base with green suede overlays. Further, a green leather Swoosh adorns the sides with Yuto Horigome’s feather logo. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive color scheme that is certainly similar to asparagus. 

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x Yuto Horigome "Asparagus" will be released next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
