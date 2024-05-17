Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “White” Releases Next Spring

Fashion Label Supreme In London
Logo sign for the Supreme shop on 6th September 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Every Thursday the fashion label Supreme, which is a skateboarding shop / clothing brand releases new lines and so fans of the brand queue outside this shop in Soho to be first in line for some original fashion. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

A classic all-white pair joins the pack.

Supreme will make headlines again with its latest collaboration with Nike on the Air Max 1 ’87. This upcoming release features a clean "White" colorway, perfect for the summer season. The sneakers boast an all-white design, offering a crisp and minimalistic aesthetic that aligns with contemporary trends. The upper is crafted from premium leather, ensuring both durability and style. White overlays add to the sleek look, while the iconic Nike Swoosh in white blends seamlessly into the design. The main feature is the red Supreme Box Logo prominently displayed on the sides.

The midsole is also white, contributing to the shoe's monochromatic theme. This colorway emphasizes simplicity, making it versatile for various outfits and occasions. The collaboration underscores Supreme’s ability to merge streetwear culture with athletic footwear, creating products that resonate with a wide audience. Supreme’s partnership with Nike has a history of producing highly sought-after releases, and the Air Max 1 ’87 "White" is no exception. Fans of both brands are eagerly awaiting this drop, anticipating the blend of Supreme’s edgy style with Nike’s classic silhouette.

"White" Nike Air Max 1 ’87 x Supreme

Mockup by Sneaker Market RO

The sneakers boast a white rubber sole paired with a white midsole. Also, the uppers are made of a white mesh base, with more white leather overlays. Further, a white leather Swoosh adorns the sides. Additionally, a red Supreme Box Logo is prominently placed near the heels. Completing the design are white laces and white branding on the tongues and heels.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “White” is going to drop in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $170 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

