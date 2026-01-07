Jim Jones and Cam'ron have had beef for some time now, and sadly, it doesn't look like they'll be squashing it any time soon. In fact, the two of them recently went back and forth on Instagram, proving that their feud is alive and well. Today, Cam took to Instagram to throw some shade, suggesting that his former friend has fallen on hard times.

"How u worried about me when ya heat off and rent due," the post reads, as captured by @big_business_ on X. "Herd it was 7 degrees in da Bronx last night 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂😂😂," his caption read. It didn't take long for Jones to respond, and he didn't hesitate to make his feelings known.

"U soft," he wrote, followed by "U whole crew is soft" and "Freakey u soft too."

"A block no u soft," he continued, "Do ur shoe punk." From there, Cam hit back with even more taunting.

Who Does Jim Jones Have Beef With?

"What's wrong Capo? Ya heat off too? I ain't know [shrug and laughing emojis]. [I'd] hate for you to be 50yrs old wit no heat. What's ya Zelle bro? I got u," he said. "Yea but my heat on. And Im warm, you 50 years old, tough and cold. But dead a** tho capo, ya heat off for real??"

Cam'ron isn't the only person Jones is beefing with these days, either. He's also currently wrapped up in a feud with 50 Cent. The situation ignited when Jones criticized Netflix's Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which Fif directed.

In response to the criticism, 50 Cent accused Jones of being in serious debt. He even posted audio of a conversation he allegedly had with the owner of the Let's Rap About It podcast studio. The owner alleged that Jones owes him between $80K and $180K in unpaid rent.