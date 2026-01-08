50 Cent Joins Cam’ron In Taunting Jim Jones With “No Heat” Jokes

Yesterday (January 7), Cam'ron took to Instagram with a new post, which featured a reference to the latest cold wave in New York City. "How u worried about me when ya heat off and rent due," the post read. In his caption, he wrote, "Herd it was 7 degrees in da Bronx last night 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂😂😂."

The post sparked a response from Jim Jones within hours. "U soft," he declared, adding, "U whole crew is soft" and "Freakey u soft too."

Cam was quick to fire back, suggesting that his former friend might have run into some serious financial problems.

"What's wrong Capo? Ya heat off too? I ain't know [shrug and laughing emojis]. [I'd] hate for you to be 50yrs old wit no heat. What's ya Zelle bro? I got u," he said. "Yea but my heat on. And Im warm, you 50 years old, tough and cold. But dead a** tho capo, ya heat off for real??"

Why Is Jim Jones Beefing With 50 Cent?

Now, another one of Jones' foes has hopped online to join in on the taunting. This, of course, is 50 Cent. He shared Cam's original post on Instagram, captioning it, "Damn i hope you all can chip in, and get the heat back on." He didn't stop there, however. He went on to share a video of Jones grabbing a bite to eat, complete with cold wind sound effects and a "no heat" graphic.

For now, Jones hasn't directly responded to Cam or Fif. He did, however, recently say thank you for the free promo he's been getting lately.

"Thankyou for th free promo 💪🏽," he said on Instagram. "@theifcfactory will b open to all creatives very soon [.] We workin while we workin [.] This is just 1 side of th facility u ain’t seen nothing yet God is good."