Jim Jones' DJ Denies Rumor That 50 Cent Paid Him To Sabotage Capo's Set

50 Cent is currently beefing with Jim Jones and the rest of the Let's Rap About It podcast, which also features Fabolous, Dave East, and Maino. While this whole situation has been pretty combative thus far, it took a surprisingly positive turn thanks to DJ Drewski. But of course, as bloodthirsty as they can be sometimes, fans didn't really read it that way at first.

Earlier this week, Drewski performed an opening set for Jones' performance, and he played Fif's "Many Men," much to the surprise of folks who are keeping up with the feud. But he had an explanation.

"Hold on, I don't know if I'm allowed to play 50 Cent in here tonight," the Hot 97 DJ expressed. "Let me just ask Jim Jones if I can play 50 in here tonight. 'Cause, you know, there's a lot of things going on.

"Oh nah, Capo said it's all good," he remarked after checking his phone. "Let's go! If you love hip-hop, sing along! Capo said it's all good! Let's rap about it!"

"Capo said it’s all POSITIVE VIBES going into 2026!" DJ Drewski captioned his IG post featuring this moment. "Mind the business that it pays you for [money bag emoji]. At the end of the day, it’s all entertainment."

50 Cent's Jim Jones Beef

Afterwards, this led to many people assuming that 50 Cent trolled Jim Jones by paying Drewski to play the track. The DJ then responded via an Instagram video the day after the show, shutting down this idea.

"I cannot be bought," he stated. "People keep hitting me, 'Yo, how much 50 give you?' He didn't give me nothing. First off, I had my own DJ Drewski set before Jim came out. I'm an entertainer, we're just having fun. We understand the climate of Jim Jones and the podcast and what's going on. And secondly, I was Jim Jones' DJ for his set, for the concert. Why would I even play around like that if I felt like Capo wasn't comfortable with it? He's the one that taught us the hustle... So we were just having fun. Even when people in the crowd were saying 'F 50,' we said it's positive vibes. So it's all good, it's all love."

DJ Drewski's Response

From there, Drewski said he and the Dipset MC have more shows on the way, ironically implying that he's still open to working with 50. Or perhaps the opposite... Depends on your interpretation. While this seemed to be all in good faith, we doubt this will squash Fif and Capo's beef.