50 Cent's "In Da Club" Surpasses 2 Billion Streams On Spotify

50 Cent's iconic Get Rich or Die Tryin’ song, "In Da Club," has surpassed two billion streams on Spotify. According to uDiscoverMusic, the milestone has only ever been cracked by fewer than 300 other songs.

"In Da Club" released back in January 2003 as the lead single for Get Rich or Die Tryin’. It peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, marking 50's first time atop the chart. It remains one of the most successful songs of his career, with the RIAA certifying it Diamond.

Dr. Dre and Mike Elizondo handled production on the song, which they originally offered to Eminem's hip-hop group D12, but they turned it down. It ended up earning 50 nominations for Best Male Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Song at the 46th Grammy Awards.

Additionally, the music video for the song proved to be a massive success as well. It helped 50 win Best Rap Video and Best New Artist at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. It has amassed over 2.5 billion views on YouTube.

50 Cent Was 2025's Most-Streamed New York Rapper

It's not just "In Da Club" that's been dominating streams, 50's entire catalog has been crushing it. He finished 2025 as the most-streamed New York rapper on YouTube. Taking to Instagram, last month, he shared the announcement and wrote in the caption: "I thought we got over this guys, it is the way it is. LOL."

Fans might get to hear new music from 50 Cent in the near future, as he hinted at responding to Maino, Fabolous, Jim Jones, and Dave East's diss track, "Squatters," in a post before the start of 2026. “Let’s toast to success, health, and prosperity. I’m planning my new year. When I’m done, I’ll come out to play. You know everyone who plays with me wishes they didn’t in the end," he wrote on Instagram. He's been feuding with the group since they criticized his Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, on their podcast, Let’s Rap About It.