50 Cent Playfully Trolls Beyonce Over AI Country Remake Of "In Da Club"

50 Cent shared an A.I. remake of his iconic single, " In Da Club ," which changes the track to a country theme on Instagram, Sunday. In doing so, he playfully teased Beyonce in the caption, joking: "My country album on the way Beyoncé ain’t got sh*t on me. LOL." The song is credited to "Conway Fitty," a play on both his name as well as Conway Twitty.

Beyonce & JAY-Z Attend Grammy Awards

Despite the playful nature of 50's recent post, there has been animosity between him and Beyonce in the past. Back in 2022, he discussed their relationship during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, claiming that she was prepared to fight him over his feud with her husband, JAY-Z. “She came like she was ready!" he recalled of a run-in with the couple in the 2000s. "Like something was gonna happen! And I’m like, ‘Woah, woah, woah.’ She throwing me off now ’cause I don’t know exactly how to respond to this. You are still Beyoncé. She brought all of the sexy over with that energy jumping off. I look at Jay and he go [laughs]. Nah, he’ll tell you … I said, ‘Yo, alright. Whatever.’ ‘Cause really I’m just saying what’s up. But she’s feeling my energy come over because we do say things about each other — it’s a competitive nature, that’s it!”