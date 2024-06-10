50 Cent Playfully Trolls Beyonce Over AI Country Remake Of "In Da Club"

WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City.
50 Cent joked that he's ready to compete with Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter."

50 Cent shared an A.I. remake of his iconic single, "In Da Club," which changes the track to a country theme on Instagram, Sunday. In doing so, he playfully teased Beyonce in the caption, joking: "My country album on the way Beyoncé ain’t got sh*t on me. LOL." The song is credited to "Conway Fitty," a play on both his name as well as Conway Twitty.

Fans joined 50 in having plenty of laughs in the comments section. "'Beyonce ain’t got sh*t on me.' is friggin hilarious!" one user wrote. Another remarked: "They should have never given 50 AI." The caption comes after Beyonce ventured into country music with her latest album, Cowboy Carter, earlier this year.

Beyonce & JAY-Z Attend Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Despite the playful nature of 50's recent post, there has been animosity between him and Beyonce in the past. Back in 2022, he discussed their relationship during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, claiming that she was prepared to fight him over his feud with her husband, JAY-Z. “She came like she was ready!" he recalled of a run-in with the couple in the 2000s. "Like something was gonna happen! And I’m like, ‘Woah, woah, woah.’ She throwing me off now ’cause I don’t know exactly how to respond to this. You are still Beyoncé. She brought all of the sexy over with that energy jumping off. I look at Jay and he go [laughs]. Nah, he’ll tell you … I said, ‘Yo, alright. Whatever.’ ‘Cause really I’m just saying what’s up. But she’s feeling my energy come over because we do say things about each other — it’s a competitive nature, that’s it!”

50 Cent Shares "In Da Club" Remake

Check out 50's latest post on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

