50 Cent Has Hilarious Response When Asked About Ghostwriting For Diddy With JAY-Z

50 Cent had jokes when Charlamagne questioned him over the Diddy lyrics.

50 Cent recently recalled ghostwriting for Diddy during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, earlier this week. At one point in the show, Charlamagne played a portion of Diddy's verse on the track, "Let’s Get It," on which he raps, “Send the cops, the D.A., and the feds to come get me.” 50 Cent joked in response: “I ain’t tell him to say that.”

As Charlamagne played another song, 50, laughingly remarked, "Jay helped me with that. Jay did that part right there." Of JAY-Z, he added Diddy would tell him different ideas to add in: "His mind is formatted like that. You know how artists are freestyling, freestyling, and freestyling? JAY remembers the idea so he can just say it without writing it down. He just has it in his head."

50 Cent Performs In N.Y. With Diddy & JAY-Z

NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: (L-R) Rappers 50 Cent, P. Diddy, and Jay Z perform onstage during Screamfest '07 at Madison Square Garden on August 22, 2007, in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

The comments on collaborating with Diddy come as 50 continues to work on a documentary about the numerous allegations the Bad Boy mogul has faced in recent months. He previously announced that the project would be available on Netflix. Diddy is currently behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for his charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations.

50 Cent Recalls Writing For Diddy With JAY-Z

Check out 50's full comments on Diddy and JAY-Z on The Breakfast Club below. Elsewhere in the interview, 50 claimed that he turned down a $3 million offer to perform at Donald Trump's rally in New York City on Sunday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.