50 Cent Questions Jay-Z's Whereabouts Amid Diddy Scandal & Beyonce's Kamala Harris Endorsement

Where in the world is Hov?

There's a lot to talk about concerning Jay-Z these days, whether it's the social media allegations in the rumor mill in relation to the Diddy scandal or his boo Beyoncé's recent endorsement of Kamala Harris. But Hov himself hasn't said a whole lot, something that 50 Cent is pretty curious about. "Don't unban me, because no one's there to get. When's Jay coming to Summer Jam?" he asked on Hot 97. "When's Jay-Z coming to Summer Jam? No brunch, no lunch, no dinner... It's hot out here, man, it's hot out here. You know what I'm saying? Nowhere."

While Fif didn't say anything specifically about this, he's roped the Roc Nation boss into the Sean Combs allegations before, even if mostly in a joking and cheekily roasting way. Maybe 50 Cent is talking about something else entirely here, but a lot of people have the same question. Where is Jay-Z? The last thing we heard that directly involved his actions is how he and Beyoncé allegedly reached out to various media outlets about their coverage on the Diddy scandal and specifically Jaguar Wright's accusations about them.

50 Cent Speaks On Jay-Z

Nevertheless, it wasn't the only recent Jay-Z remark that 50 Cent made, as another appeared during the latter's recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. He spoke on how he and Shawn Carter actually ghostwrote for Diddy in the past, speaking on Jay's legendary creative process and his skillful craft in the booth. As such, you can see that it isn't all jokes, roasts, and criticisms on the G-Unit mogul's behalf, especially with people with whom he shares such a complicated history. But then again, that's not exactly the image he portrays online often, so we don't blame fans for assuming that they are completely at odds.