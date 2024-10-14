Jason Lee Shares Defiant Response To JAY-Z And Beyonce After They Allegedly Reached Out To Him About Diddy

Hollywood Unlocked's Fourth Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Jason Lee attends Hollywood Unlocked's Fourth Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Jason Lee says he keeps receiving calls about JAY-Z and Beyonce.

Jason Lee shared a fiery response to JAY-Z and Beyonce after alleging that the couple reached out to him in response to viral allegations about their friendship with Diddy. Speaking about the situation on his podcast, Lee claimed that he hasn't even spoken on the matter and is thus confused as to why they've reached out to him.

"JAY-Z, I know you're watching because you got people calling me," he began. "Stop having people call me. You can call me yourself, you know how to get my number. You got people calling me. Call me yourself because this right here is gonna go viral," Lee said, before reflecting on his past as a super fan of Beyonce. "I will tell you, to the audience, if I do come up missing, all the calls I've been getting have been about him…" He concluded by clarifying that he hasn't actually received any threatening calls.

Jason Lee Attends The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jason Lee and Amber Rose attend the 65th. GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

If Lee has been receiving calls from JAY-Z and Beyonce's team, he isn't the only one in the media. Piers Morgan recently revealed that the legendary artists' lawyer, Alex Spiro, contacted him about an interview he conducted with Jaguar Wright. Morgan then apologized for platforming her and admitted the allegations she made about the couple were baseless. “Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé," he said on an episode of his show, Uncensored.

Jason Lee Speaks On JAY-Z & Beyonce

Check out Lee's full comments on JAY-Z and Beyonce below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jason Lee as well as JAY-Z, Beyonce, and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

