Free From "106 & Park" Responds To Allegation That Jay-Z & Her Had A Baby

TOPSHOT - US rapper Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
There are a lot of Hov rumors floating around these days.

Thanks to the Diddy scandal, Jaguar Wright, and many other accusers, there are a lot of Jay-Z rumors floating around the Internet right now. They're all just allegations, and despite the fervor with which many social media users discuss them with online, they remain baseless at press time. One older rumor largely attributed to Wendy Williams is that he had a baby with 106 & Park host Free, a speculative theory which people have often dismissed in the past. Now, Free herself came through with a response on her social media, denying it outright. As you can see in the comments section of the Instagram post below, this resulted in a lot of fervent discussion, especially considering how long this has been in the rumor mill.

"'Where's the kid you and...'" Free read a comment from a fan during her recent Instagram Live session. "You know, I be reading it all the way thinking that y'all got a real question. Cut it out. I'll say it one time: Free has no biological children. You guys picking fools? *laughs* You guys picking nuts."

Free Responds To Jay-Z Child Rumors

In fact, Jaguar Wright's allegations about Jay-Z made Piers Morgan take down his interview with her, during which she had made them. "There's rumors and then there's nonsense and this is one step further," Hov and Beyoncé's lawyer Alex Spiro told TMZ about the situation. "This is a pointed and formal accusation of something. I felt it needed to be responded to. I think somebody reported it was a cease-and-desist. It wasn't that. It was quite bluntly an ultimatum, which is to remove that false accusation that's demonstrably false or a court's gonna order you to. So, I think he made the wise choice and acted accordingly."

"Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored," Piers Morgan said of the Jay-Z debacle. "But like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé." We will see what other wild, speculative theories come and go amid all these scandals and baseless allegations.

