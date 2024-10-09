Joe Budden Podcast Debates If Drake Is In A Position To Go At JAY-Z

Drake seemed to passive aggressively send a shot at Hov a few days ago.

Overall, 2024 is a year to forget for Drake. He was publicly embarrassed by Kendrick Lamar and some of his output is some of the worst of his career. However, it seems like he may be heading into 2025 with another titan in his sights. At the top of the week, Drake interestingly posted the infamous 2014 elevator quarrel between JAY-Z and Solange to his Instagram Story. It was a weird and inexplicable debacle that seems to not be an issue for anyone that was involved. Even with that being known, there's some speculation going on that is suggesting that Drizzy's trying to use it as ammunition against Hov.

Some think that this has something to do with Jay selecting Kendrick for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but it's murky. Overall, Drake has had issues with the Roc Nation boss previously, so it's not too surprising in that regard. However, it is in that same breath because The Boy tried to take down K. Dot and it fired back in a pretty devastating fashion. Of course, there's also the Pusha T takedown from a few years ago as well.

The Joe Budden Podcast Debates Drake & JAY-Z

Some of these points were made on a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast while debating whether or not Drake should go at one of the G.O.A.T.s. One person on the panel thinks because he's been so dominant in terms of sales and plays, his ego is clouding his judgement and it's causing him to lose to the "big dogs." They also brought up Hov's past battles with a Nas, for example. Joe Budden thinks Drake should take the Nicki Minaj approach and go for the corporations (Roc Nation in this case) that he feels are sabotaging him. Both are pretty sound arguments, so we need to hear your answers to the following questions.