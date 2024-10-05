DJ Akademiks Alleges Jay-Z Sent His Lawyer To Link Diddy To Tupac's Murder

DJ Akademiks has added more Jay-Z and Diddy allegations to his arsenal.

Tupac Shakur's family and estate recently made a curious move by hiring attorney Alex Spiro to investigate the alleged link between Diddy and 'Pac's murder. This came amid the federal case and various misconduct allegations against Sean Combs, which have many raising their eyebrows and calling other celebrities into question. On DJ Akademiks' latest stream, he turned his eye towards Jay-Z, since Spiro is reportedly also his lawyer. Moreover, the media personality alleged that Hov sent Spiro to Tupac's family in order to further taint the Bad Boy mogul's reputation, an allegation with no sort of confirmation or charge at press time.

"Maybe the way you send a message to the n***a who might have the secrets on you to f**k you up is to let that n***a know, 'I got some s**t on you outside that I could bury you with,'" DJ Akademiks' allegations began. "This might be a way to preemptively get ahead of Diddy getting up in there and squealing like a bird. That's what I was thinking. Diddy's in there, and he's like Frank Lucas in motherf***ing American Gangster, helping the goddamn cops. Saying, 'Well, Clive Davis is here, Jay-Z is here, come over here, Fab!' He's naming names! And Jay-Z's smart enough to say, 'This f***er think he about to bring down me and my 5 billion dollar empire. Man, I'm over here chilling with the Queen Bey. Put a couple more cases on this b***h-a** n***a.'

DJ Akademiks' Allegations About Jay-Z & Diddy

"Chat, did I go too deep on the conspiracy theory with that one?" DJ Akademiks asked. "Tell me if this makes any type of sense. The best way to keep the n***a in line who's basically stuck between a rock and a hard place is you letting him know, 'No, no, no. You're still f***ed. You can't get out of that, but even if you did, or even if you thought you could give us up tog et out of it, you're still f***ed, n***a!' These are two working theories. So when I seen this... Either Jay-Z is saying, 'That n***a cooked. Let him take all the blame' Either that or, 'Let's send a message to this b***h-a** n***a,' 'cause right now, he's probably trying to tell on us.'

"But let me say, or let me just pretend, that I was friends with Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs," DJ Akademiks concluded. "The same way I instructed my lawyer to go do A, B, C, or D for other people, you know what I would say to my lawyer? 'Yo, bro, stay out of this Diddy s**t. I don't care what he did.' But if that was my guy... I would probably tell my lawyer, 'Bro, go get another case. You already got the Eric Adams s**t. Leave that alone. I don't know if he did it and I don't know if he did. But I'm in too many pictures with that n***a. We used to be friends.' [...] Jay, you a cold n***a, man. I'll leave that at that."