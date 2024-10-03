Jaguar Wright Ropes Her Man Into Heated Exchange With Radio Host Star During Jay-Z Rant

Jay-Z and Jaguar Wright during 40/40 Club 2nd Anniversary Party at 40/40 Club in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Jaguar Wright was not very happy with The Star Report.

Jaguar Wright recently went on Piers Morgan's Uncensored show to continue her allegations against Jay-Z for his alleged complicity in the Diddy scandal and other alleged crimes. However, she made it clear that she will continue to share her perspective. Wright recently called into The Star Report, where the titular radio host first questioned the veracity of her identity. Apparently, she called in to question Star for what she sees as his "fandom" of Hov despite the allegations that she and others have brought forth. The singer asked the media personality if Malcolm X and Barack Obama are better than the East Coast rapper, positing that Jay "slumped" the Marcy projects after he used it to "pretend he was behaving."

Then, Star attempted to confirm that this was really Jaguar Wright again, and she clarified that she was on her fiancée's phone. When she tried to ask him about another person that's "better" than Jay-Z in her eyes, he stopped her and asked her about her Piers Morgan appearance. That's when Wright brought up the radio host's support of the Roc Nation boss and his friendship with DJ Vlad, who she alleges is lying. When she cursed, Star interrupted to ask her to watch her language, once again bringing up that he can't confirm that she is who she is, even though he conceded that she sounds like Wright.

Jaguar Wright & Star Go Ballistic

When Star presented his program as an "objective perspective," Jaguar Wright sang to prove her identity. Ironically enough, she sang the sample for Jay-Z's "Heart Of The City (Ain't No Love)." He continued to ask for decorum and praised Wright's Piers Morgan appearance, positing that she'll appear on Joe Rogan's podcast next and asking for her thoughts on that possibility. She said that she won't announce herself so that people don't stop her or her allegations. But the radio host felt slighted when Jaguar made fun of "hero worship" for Jay, blasting how people characterize him as a "higher caliber." This is when things became heated, with Star threatening that he will "take [her] f***ing head off" if she tries to mock him.

Jaguar Wright continued to rally against Star for his DJ Vlad connection while he cussed her out. Then, he asked her to put her fiancée on the phone, which she did promptly. "She's done with you, boy, what's with the disrespect?" the fiancée asked as the two continued to berate each other. Finally, Wright and her fiancée hung up amid her allegations against Jay-Z and others.

