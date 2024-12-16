Tony Buzbee Denies Working With Jaguar Wright To Sue Jay-Z For Sexual Assault

Folks put two and two together before Buzbee called cap.

Jaguar Wright launched some very wild allegations against Jay-Z and Beyoncé amid the Diddy scandal, and now she's adding more fuel to that fire. Moreover, she recently uploaded a video on social media claiming that she's working with Tony Buzbee's office, the lawyer representing over 100 alleged sexual assault victims of Sean Combs as well as the anonymous woman accusing him and Hov of allegedly sexually assaulting her at a 2000 VMAs after party when she was 13 years old. Wright spoke to a woman who seemingly works at Buzbee's firm, but he is calling cap on the full claim.

Furthermore, according to TMZ, Tony Buzbee clarified that Jaguar Wright did speak to his intake staff, but denied that she's actually working with him on the Jay-Z and Diddy lawsuit. Of course, tying her into the investigation and litigation could be a bit of a social media firestorm to navigate. After all, Piers Morgan had to apologize to the Roc-A-Fella mogul and Beyoncé for airing Wright's claims about them on his program, which followed some significant pressure and pushback from Jay's lawyer Alex Spiro.

Jaguar Wright Claims She's Working With Tony Buzbee On Jay-Z Lawsuit

This pushback continues to this day, as Jay-Z, Diddy, and their legal teams denied any and all wrongdoing and have gone after Tony Buzbee, Jaguar Wright, and others for their supposed fabrications. Specifically, they accused Buzbee of attempting to force a settlement and extort them for cash by spreading these alleged falsehoods. Not only that, but another accusation is that the attorney pressured alleged victims to fake their supposed stories. All in all, it's still a very complicated legal issue that we will probably not see a full resolution to. But we'll definitely hear about it as things develop and as the hip-hop world reacts.

Meanwhile, the latest update we got on Jay-Z and Tony Buzbee – and apparently not Jaguar Wright, per the latter – is how the rapper sought to dismiss the case following the alleged victim's NBC News interview, during which she admitted to "mistakes" in her story. However, the Jane Doe stands by the notion that these inconsistencies don't nullify her alleged experience and trauma.